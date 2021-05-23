Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

