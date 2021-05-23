Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.