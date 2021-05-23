Novare Capital Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2,209.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,333 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 3,842,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

