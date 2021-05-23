Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,062,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after buying an additional 94,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ remained flat at $$21.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

