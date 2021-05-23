Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 254,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

