Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. 2,968,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.