Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.33. 114,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

