NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

