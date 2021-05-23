NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 647,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

