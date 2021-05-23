NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.78

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 3197065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.