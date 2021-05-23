NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

