Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post sales of $449.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $453.70 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 582,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.