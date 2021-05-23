Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Sells $143,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 753,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,473. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

