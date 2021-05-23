Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post sales of $202.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 1,032,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,877. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

