OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Shopify were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 on Friday, reaching $1,224.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,152.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.