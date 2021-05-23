OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 550 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of PFF stock remained flat at $$38.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,071. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

