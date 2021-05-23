Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 6.5%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.65. 9,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

