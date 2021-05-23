Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $80.84

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.84, but opened at $78.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 2,271 shares changing hands.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

