OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $738.37 million and $363.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00014111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00204433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001207 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.