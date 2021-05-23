Open Governance Token (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $753,116.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $753,116.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.62 or 0.00737151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00075215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

