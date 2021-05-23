OpenDAO Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00062690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00898864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.