Oppenheimer Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.02 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

