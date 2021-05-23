Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 836,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 8,628,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

