Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 8,628,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.