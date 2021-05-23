OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $693.69 million, a PE ratio of -137.69 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

