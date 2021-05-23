Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.62. Organogenesis shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2,518 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,204 shares of company stock worth $797,789. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. CWM LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Organogenesis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

