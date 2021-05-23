Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Sells $2,238,583.74 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSK opened at $131.79 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

