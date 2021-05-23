Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,372. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.