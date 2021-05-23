Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 2,244,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

