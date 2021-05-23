Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

Shares of OM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 394,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,623. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 in the last 90 days.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.