OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Reaches $908,960.43

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. OWNDATA has a market cap of $908,960.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00105623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001941 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00647272 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.