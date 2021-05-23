Oxygen Price Tops $2.09 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $123.79 million and $3.71 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,304,145 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

