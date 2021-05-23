PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post sales of $305.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 620,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.