Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.97-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $19.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. 3,772,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.13.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

