Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $565.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $362.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

