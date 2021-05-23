Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

NYSE:PANW traded up $19.86 on Friday, reaching $362.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,437. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

