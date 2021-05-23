Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $13.89 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $17.89 million and $59.92 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $13.89 or 0.00040511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00412377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00740644 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

