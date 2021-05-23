Particl (PART) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.96 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $16.96 million and $4,651.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00914745 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,812,239 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,945 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

