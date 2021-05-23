Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

PAYA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 1,573,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

