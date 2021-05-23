Paytomat Market Capitalization Achieves $178,236.06 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $178,236.06 and $1,194.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00404717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00185887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00727116 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

