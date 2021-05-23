PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.73. 17,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,076,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

