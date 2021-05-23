Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $734.45

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.45 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 850.80 ($11.12). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 837.40 ($10.94), with a volume of 1,509,425 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSON. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

