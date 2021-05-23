Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.84 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £389.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

