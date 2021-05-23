Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

LON MARS opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £580.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.75.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

