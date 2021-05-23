pEOS 1-Day Volume Tops $490.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.71 million and $490.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00413080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00185833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.86 or 0.00745968 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

