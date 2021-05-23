Persistence (XPRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.15 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $178.16 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.00 or 0.00029397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00829609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.94 or 0.07833758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00077964 BTC.

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,733,708 coins and its circulating supply is 17,808,660 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

