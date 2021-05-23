Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.30 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 678,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,330. Personalis has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

