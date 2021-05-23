PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.89 on Friday, reaching $860.77. 692,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $820.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.00 and a 1-year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.