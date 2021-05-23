PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. 730,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,468. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

