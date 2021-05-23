Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.